Two pound pups, five cats need homes this week

Four cats at the Farmington Pound; and two dogs and a cat at the Park Hills Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.

Farmington

1650 Vargo Road

Officer Boyd – 573-631-9521

Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Young adult cat, gender unknown, is not currently friendly but may change — or could possibly need a barn home. It was picked up in the 500 block of Maple Street and urgently needs a home.

Male cat needs a barn home. He was picked up in the 200 block of North Carleton Street and urgently needs a home.

Adult cat is unhappy at the pound. It was picked up in the 500 block of Maple Street and urgently needs a home.

Friendly female cat was surrendered by its owner and urgently needs a home.

Park Hills

65 Sports Complex Road

Officer Lewis – 573-431-3577

Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Female German Shepherd is a mature “gal” who is very friendly and looking for her forever home.