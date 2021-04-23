Two pound pups, five cats need homes this week

Four cats at the Farmington Pound; and two dogs and a cat at the Park Hills Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.
Farmington
1650 Vargo Road
Officer Boyd – 573-631-9521
Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
Young adult cat, gender unknown, is not currently friendly but may change — or could possibly need a barn home. It was picked up in the 500 block of Maple Street and urgently needs a home.
Male cat needs a barn home. He was picked up in the 200 block of North Carleton Street and urgently needs a home.
Adult cat is unhappy at the pound. It was picked up in the 500 block of Maple Street and urgently needs a home.
Friendly female cat was surrendered by its owner and urgently needs a home.
Park Hills
65 Sports Complex Road
Officer Lewis – 573-431-3577
Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Female German Shepherd is a mature “gal” who is very friendly and looking for her forever home.
Male pit bull mix named “Wheezy” was surrendered to animal control by his owners. He is a sweet boy, but somewhat skittish around males and takes some time to warm up to them. He knows how to sit and shake hands.
Male cat is a little skittish. He was picked up on Edwards Lane. He has been in the pound for more than a month and urgently needs a home where he will be loved.
Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and at least five days at the Desloge and Leadwood Pounds to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.
Contact any other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.
Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published, and animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.