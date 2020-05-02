Two pound pups, four cats seek forever homes

Two dogs and three cats at the Farmington Pound; and a cat at the Fredericktown Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be cared for and loved.
Farmington Pound
573-747-1988
Male dog is approximately a year old. This little guy has adorable ears and a sweet smile!
Male mixed breed dog is a friendly boy that loves to play with other dogs.
Cat, gender unknown, is 6-9 months old and needs a barn home. It’s currently in foster care but available for adoption now.
Male cat is 6-9 months old and needs a barn home. It’s currently in foster care but available for adoption now.
Friendly male cat was picked up in the 400 block of Moss Street wearing a purple harness.
Young and friendly cat, gender unknown, will be available for adoption May 6.
Fredericktown Pound
573-783-3660, Option 4
Friendly, spayed and fully vetted female cat is 1-2 years and wants to be only cat in the home.
Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and at least five days at the Desloge and Leadwood Pounds to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.
Contact any other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.
Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published, and animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.
