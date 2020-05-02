Two pound pups, four cats seek forever homes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Two dogs and three cats at the Farmington Pound; and a cat at the Fredericktown Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be cared for and loved.

Farmington Pound

573-747-1988

Male dog is approximately a year old. This little guy has adorable ears and a sweet smile!

Male mixed breed dog is a friendly boy that loves to play with other dogs.

Cat, gender unknown, is 6-9 months old and needs a barn home. It’s currently in foster care but available for adoption now.

Male cat is 6-9 months old and needs a barn home. It’s currently in foster care but available for adoption now.

Friendly male cat was picked up in the 400 block of Moss Street wearing a purple harness.

Young and friendly cat, gender unknown, will be available for adoption May 6.

Fredericktown Pound

573-783-3660, Option 4

Friendly, spayed and fully vetted female cat is 1-2 years and wants to be only cat in the home.