A cat at the Desloge Pound; a dog and cat at the Farmington Pound; a dog and cat at the Bonne Terre Pound; and a cat at the Fredericktown Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.

Desloge Pound

573-431-3700 / Ask for Animal Control

Male long-haired black cat is friendly.

Farmington Pound

573-747-1988

Male puppy is approximately 3 months old.

Male orange kitten is 4 months old and friendly.

Bonne Terre Pound

573-358-3513

Female Chihuahua is 1-2 years old and very friendly.

Female tortoiseshell cat may need a barn home.

Fredericktown Pound

573-783-3660, Option 4

Male long-haired gray cat is friendly.

To give owners the opportunity to claim them, dogs and cats are kept for seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and five days at the Desloge and Leadwood pounds. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay / neuter / vaccination commitment.

Contact other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.

Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published and animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.

