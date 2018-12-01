Try 1 month for 99¢

Ten cats at the Desloge Pound; two dogs at the Farmington Pound; three cats at the Bonne Terre Pound; and a cat at the Fredericktown Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.

Desloge Pound

573-431-3700 / Ask for Animal Control

Male black cat is friendly. He was picked up on Monroe.

Female tabby cat is nervous in animal control but allows petting. She was picked up on South Desloge Drive.

Male orange cat allows handling but gets nervous at first. His owner surrendered the cat due to going over the city’s pet limit.

Female black and white cat allows handling but gets nervous at first. Her owner surrendered the cat due to going over the city’s pet limit.

Female tabby/calico cat is friendly but very protective of her kittens.

Female tabby kitten is 8-10 weeks old.

Young female tabby cat was owner surrender and is still scared.

Male tabby kitten is 12 weeks old and friendly.

Male tabby/white kitten is 12 weeks old and friendly.

Farmington Pound

573-747-1988

Male Boxer mix is approximately 2 years old.

Male Catahoula mix is approximately 2 years old. He was surrendered to animal control by his owner.

Bonne Terre Pound

573-358-3513

Female tortoiseshell cat is very scared.

Two orange and white young adult cats are very friendly.

Fredericktown Pound

573-783-3660, Option 4

Female long-haired tabby cat is spayed and very friendly.

To give owners the opportunity to claim them, dogs and cats are kept for seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and five days at the Desloge and Leadwood pounds. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay / neuter / vaccination commitment.

Contact other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.

Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published and animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.

