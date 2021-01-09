Two pound pups need loving homes this week

Two dogs at the Park Hills Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.

Park Hills Pound

65 Sports Complex Road

Officer Lewis – 573-431-3577

Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Female pit bull mix is described as a “beautiful, friendly, brindle girl.”

Female mixed breed: She is very friendly and loves people, but does not get along with other dogs.

Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and at least five days at the Desloge and Leadwood Pounds to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.

Contact any other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.

Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published, and animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.

