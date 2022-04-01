Two pound pups, nine cats are seeking forever homes this week

A cat at the Desloge Pound; two dogs and two cats at the Park Hills Pound; two cats at the Bonne Terre Pound; and five cats at the Fredericktown Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.

Desloge

300 N. Lincoln

Animal Control Officer – 573-431-3700/573-431-1463

Very scared cat, gender unknown, was picked up on South Waller. It is available now for adoption.

Park Hills

65 Sports Complex Road

Animal Control Officer – 573-431-3577

Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Female mixed breed dog is approximately 35 pounds. The animal control officer reports that this little girl is super friendly! She loves people and gets along well with other dogs.

Male mixed breed dog was picked up as a stray at Mineral Area College. The animal control officer reports that he was very friendly.

Adult male cat allowed petting at first but started getting very stressed and lashed out. He needs time to decompress but is friendly. He’s available now for adoption.

Adult female cat is friendly and available now for adoption.

Bonne Terre

21 Service Drive

For animal information or to reclaim: 573-366-8257

To adopt, call City Hall: 573-358-2254

Hours: Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-4 p.m.

One-year-old cat, gender unknown, is friendly when not caged. It is available now for adoption.

One- to 2-year-old cat, gender unknown is friendly and available now for adoption.

To meet or adopt a cat, please make arrangements by calling Bonne Terre City Hall: 573-358-2254

Fredericktown

124 N. Main St.

573-783-3660

Monday-Friday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Female cat is approximately 6 years, friendly and negative for FIV/FeLV. She is available now for adoption.

Ten- to 12-week-old kitten, gender unknown, is hissy and not happy in the pound. It is available now for adoption.

Two 12-week-old cats, gender unknown, are friendly and available now for adoption.

Male tabby cat is very friendly. He was wearing a sparkly collar when picked up in the 100 block of South Main.

Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and at least five days at the Desloge Pound to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.

Contact any other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.

Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published. Animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.

