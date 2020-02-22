Two pound pups seek forever homes

A dog at the Farmington Pound and another at the Bonne Terre Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.

Farmington Pound

573-747-1988

Male lab mix is 3-4 years old. This guy is pretty perfect! He's friendly, good with other dogs and walks well on a leash. He knows a few basic commands and doesn't bark much.

Bonne Terre Pound

573-358-3513

Female dog weighs approximately 30 pounds. This sweet, housebroken girl has ended up at animal control through no fault of her own. She is looking for a forever family!

To give owners the opportunity to claim them, dogs and cats are kept for seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and five days at the Desloge and Leadwood pounds. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay / neuter / vaccination commitment.

Contact other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.

Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published and animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.

