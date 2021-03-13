Two pound pups, seven cats need forever homes

65 Sports Complex Road

Officer Lewis – 573-431-3577

Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Male cat is a little bit skittish. He was picked up on Edwards Lane and is available now for adoption.

Male cat is friendly. He was picked up on West Elvins Road and is available now for adoption.

Fredericktown

124 N. Main St.

573-783-3660

Female cat is friendly and available now for adoption.

Female cat is a year old and friendly. She was picked up on Franklin Street and will be available for adoption Tuesday.

Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and at least five days at the Desloge and Leadwood Pounds to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.

Contact any other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.

Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published, and animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0