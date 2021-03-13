Two pound pups, seven cats need forever homes

A cat at the Desloge Pound; two dogs and two cats at the Farmington Pound; two cats at the Park Hills Pound; and two cats at the Fredericktown Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.
Desloge
300 N. Lincoln
Officer Memhardt – 573-431-3700/573-431-1463
Female cat is 1-2 years old. Sweet but scared being at the pound, she was picked up on South Lincoln Street and will be available for adoption Wednesday.
Farmington
1650 Vargo Road
Officer Boyd – 573-631-9521
Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.- 3 p.m.
Male Husky is about a year old. The animal control officer reports that he is a friendly and active boy.
Female lab was picked up by the animal control officer on Hillside Rd. She is friendly.
Cat, gender unknown, is 1-2 years old. The animal is wild and may need a barn home. The cat will be available for adoption Tuesday.
Male cat is 1-2 years old and friendly. He will be available for adoption Wednesday.
Park Hills
65 Sports Complex Road
Officer Lewis – 573-431-3577
Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Male cat is a little bit skittish. He was picked up on Edwards Lane and is available now for adoption.
Male cat is friendly. He was picked up on West Elvins Road and is available now for adoption.
Fredericktown
124 N. Main St.
573-783-3660
Female cat is friendly and available now for adoption.
Female cat is a year old and friendly. She was picked up on Franklin Street and will be available for adoption Tuesday.
Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and at least five days at the Desloge and Leadwood Pounds to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.
Contact any other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.
Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published, and animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.