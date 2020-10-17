Two pound pups, seven cats need forever homes

Park Hills

65 Sports Complex Road

Officer Lewis – 573-431-3577

Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

• Female cat is 1-2 years old and friendly, but very scared. She had an emergency spay.

• Female cat is 1-2 years old and very skittish. She was picked up on Industrial Drive and will be available for adoption Oct. 20.

Fredericktown

124 N. Main St.

573-783-3660

• Cat is friendly but scared, and will be available for adoption Oct. 20.

Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and at least five days at the Desloge and Leadwood Pounds to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.

Contact any other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.

Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published, and animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0