Two pound pups, seven cats need forever homes

A cat at the Desloge Pound; two dogs and three cats at the Farmington Pound; two cats at the Park Hills Pound; and a cat at the Fredericktown Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.
Desloge
300 N. Lincoln
Officer Memhardt – 573-431-3700/573-431-1463
• Female cat is very sweet. She has been treated for fleas and wormed.
Farmington
1650 Vargo Road
Officer Boyd – 573-631-9521
Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.- 3 p.m.
• Male lab mix. The officer reports they this big guy is very sweet! He gets along well with other dogs, but does not like to share his food with them.
• Female mixed breed dog was picked up on North Fleming Street wearing a pink or possibly faded red collar.
• Male cat is 1-2 years old. He needs a barn home. He was picked up in the 900 block of Lee St. Urgent!
• Female cat is 1-2 years old and friendly. Urgent!
• Male cat is about 3-4 months old and scared. Urgent!
Park Hills
65 Sports Complex Road
Officer Lewis – 573-431-3577
Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
• Female cat is 1-2 years old and friendly, but very scared. She had an emergency spay.
• Female cat is 1-2 years old and very skittish. She was picked up on Industrial Drive and will be available for adoption Oct. 20.
Fredericktown
124 N. Main St.
573-783-3660
• Cat is friendly but scared, and will be available for adoption Oct. 20.
Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and at least five days at the Desloge and Leadwood Pounds to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.
Contact any other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.
Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published, and animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.
