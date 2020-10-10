Two pound pups, seven cats need homes this week

· Female cat is 1-2 years old, friendly, and urgently needs a home.

· Male cat is about 3-4 months old and scared.

· Female cat is about 3-4 months old, friendly, and available for adoption Oct. 15.

Park Hills Animal Control

65 Sports Complex Road

573-431-3122

Call for an appointment

· Female dog is 3-4 years old. The officer reports that this little girl is very friendly and even knows a few basic commands.

Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and at least five days at the Desloge and Leadwood Pounds to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.

Contact any other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.

Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published, and animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.

