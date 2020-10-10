 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two pound pups, seven cats need homes this week
0 comments
top story

Two pound pups, seven cats need homes this week

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A cat at the Desloge Pound; a dog and six cats at the Farmington Pound; and a dog at the Park Hills Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be cared for and loved.

Desloge Animal Control

300 N. Lincoln St.

573-431-3700 (City Hall) or 573-431-1463 (Police)

Hours: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday

· Female cat is very sweet and will be available for adoption Oct. 14.

Farmington Animal Control

1650 Vargo Road

573-631-9521

Hours: 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday

· Male lab mix is reported by the animal control officer to be big, but very sweet. He is dog friendly but doesn't like to share his food with other dogs. He's looking for a forever home.

· Male cat is a year old, semi-friendly and urgently needs a home.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

· Cat, gender unknown, is 1-2 years old and urgently needs a home.

· Male cat is 1-2 years old, friendly, and urgently needs a home.

· Male cat is 1-2 years old, very scared, and urgently needs a home.

· Female cat is 1-2 years old, friendly, and urgently needs a home.

· Male cat is about 3-4 months old and scared.

· Female cat is about 3-4 months old, friendly, and available for adoption Oct. 15.

Park Hills Animal Control

65 Sports Complex Road

573-431-3122

Call for an appointment

· Female dog is 3-4 years old. The officer reports that this little girl is very friendly and even knows a few basic commands.

Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and at least five days at the Desloge and Leadwood Pounds to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.

Contact any other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.

Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published, and animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News