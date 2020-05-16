Two pound pups, six cats are looking for homes
Two pound pups, six cats are looking for homes

A dog and five cats at the Farmington Pound; a cat at the Desloge Pound; and a dog at the Park Hills Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be cared for and loved.

Desloge Pound

573-431-3700 / Ask for Animal Control

Friendly female cat is 9 months to a year old and available for adoption May 20.

Farmington Pound

573-747-1988

Male dog is approximately a year old and is friendly with both people and other dogs. He has been at the pound for a month now and he needs a forever home.

Female cat is 6-9 months old and scared but friendly. Lets the shelter’s volunteer rub her head. She desperately needs a home now.

Male cat is 1-2 years. He is not feral but is scared. Let’s the volunteer pet him from head to toe. He will be available for adoption May 18.

Male cat is a year old and very friendly. He will be available for adoption May 19.

Male cat is 1-2 years old and may need a barn home. He will be available for adoption May 21.

Neutered male cat named “Lucky” is 6 years old, very friendly and scared. His owner surrendered him to the animal shelter. He needs a home immediately.

Park Hills Pound

573-431-3122

Friendly male dog is 6-8 months old. He is a friendly and playful pup looking for his forever home.

