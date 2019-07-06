{{featured_button_text}}

Two dogs at the Bonne Terre Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for. Call 573-358-3513 for more information.

Male mixed breed dog is 1-2 years old. He is a small to medium-sized dog that weighs approximately 30-40 pounds. He is a very friendly and loving boy who needs a forever home.

Male mixed breed dog is a very sweet pup who needs a forever home. He has been at the pound for two months.

To give owners the opportunity to claim them, dogs and cats are kept for seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and five days at the Desloge and Leadwood pounds. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay / neuter / vaccination commitment.

Contact other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.

Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published and animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments