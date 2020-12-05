Two pound pups, two cats need good homes

A cat at the Farmington Pound and two dogs and a cat at the Park Hills Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be cared for and loved.
Farmington
1650 Vargo Road
Officer Boyd – 573-631-9521
Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.- 3 p.m.
• Friendly female cat picked up at the intersection of Ste. Genevieve and Veterans Drive will be available for adoption Dec. 9.
Park Hills
65 Sports Complex Road
Officer Lewis – 573-431-3577
Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
• Mixed breed dog is a beautiful girl surrendered to animal control by her owners. She is friendly, but understandably scared at animal control. Her former owner said she prefers adult companionship and doesn't do well with children.
• Mixed breed dog is a handsome boy surrendered to animal control by his owners. He is friendly, but shy. His former owner said he prefers adult companionship and doesn't do well with children.
• Friendly male cat is 1-2 years old and friendly. Picked up on Front Street, he will be available for adoption Dec. 9.
Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and at least five days at the Desloge and Leadwood Pounds to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.
Contact any other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.
Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published, and animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.
