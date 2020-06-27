Two roads dedicated to BT police chiefs

Family, friends and city leaders gathered with the Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce on Friday afternoon to dedicate two streets in memory of former Bonne Terre Police Chiefs Fred Mallow and Gene Archer.
The road that begins at its intersection with Berry Road and ending at its intersection with North Dover Street was unanimously voted by the city council in its October meeting to be renamed Fred Mallow Drive, after the police chief who served the department for 25 years, 11 of them as its leader. Mallow retired in 2005 on his 65th birthday and died at his residence in 2012 at the age of 72.
