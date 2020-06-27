Two roads dedicated to BT police chiefs

Mallow was a friend to and worked under the namesake of the next “unnamed street,” which the board unanimously agreed to christen Gene Archer Drive. The road begins at its intersection with Nesbit Drive and ends at its intersection with Berry Road. Archer served in and out of law enforcement over the course of about four decades, but he got his start with the Bonne Terre Police Department in 1952. He preceded Mallow as chief, a position he held for 15 years. He was also a city councilman and mayor. He died in December 2016 at the age of 83.