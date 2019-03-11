Try 3 months for $3
Two seriously injured in crash
Two individuals from Park Hills were seriously injured in a crash that occurred late Friday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Robert Hulsey, 39, of Park Hills was traveling eastbound on Highway 221 at Third Street in Delassus when Corey Beeson, 21, of Fredericktown failed to yield and pulled into Hulsey’s lane causing Hulsey to crash into Beeson’s vehicle.

Hulsey and his passenger, Janet Roboyna, 36, of Park Hills, both received serious injuries. Hulsey was transported to Mercy Hospital South and Roboyna was transported to Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City, both by St. Francois County Ambulance District.

