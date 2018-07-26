Subscribe for 17¢ / day
US 67 in St. Francois County reduced for pavement improvements
Buy Now

The crossover intersection at U.S. 67 and Overall Road in Farmington is one to be eliminated with the upcoming J-turn intersection. A portion of southbound U.S. 67 in St. Francois County will be reduced with a 14-foot width restriction beginning Aug. 1 as contractor crews construct a J-turn intersection. This section of roadway for the construction is located from Highway 221 to Blomeier Road in Farmington.

 Shawnna Robinson, Daily Journal

A portion of southbound U.S. 67 in St. Francois County will be reduced with a 14-foot width restriction as contractor crews construct a J-turn intersection.

This section of roadway is located from Highway 221 to Blomeier Road in Farmington.

The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission awarded contracts for Southeast District projects during its regular meeting on June 11. Awarded contracts include resurfacing and intersection improvements.

One of the projects awarded was a $1,315,647 contract to Pavement Solutions, LLC., to construct a J-Turn intersection on U.S. 67 at New Perrine Road in Farmington.

Weather permitting, work will take place Aug. 1 through Nov. 1 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.

According to a cited University of Missouri study, J-turns in Missouri resulted in a 54 percent reduction for fatal and disabling injury crashes and a 35 percent reduction in total crashes. In addition, right-angle crashes, which are typically the most severe, were shown to be reduced by 80 percent.

A J-turn removes the need to cross so many lanes of traffic, thereby reducing the opportunity for traffic collisions.

For example, if a motorist currently wishes to cross U.S. 67 from New Perrine Road to Overall Road, the motorist must cross both lanes of northbound traffic, cross the median as well as both lanes of southbound traffic.

After the implementation of the J-turn, a motorist in the same position would instead turn onto northbound U.S. 67, drive a short distance, turn left to cross the median and join southbound traffic before turning right off the highway onto Overall Road.

In September of 2017, the Farmington City Council approved a resolution to submit a grant application to the Missouri Department of Transportation Cost-Share Program for the purpose of funding construction of a J-Turn intersection at Perrine Road and U.S. 67.

The city received word in January this year of the awarding of the money for the project.

Members of the public came out to the Farmington Public Library in February to get a look at plans for the intersection on U.S. 67 at New Perrine Road, with MoDOT and city officials on hand to take questions.

The city will pay $200,000, with the grant from MoDOT in the amount of $1.2 million, along with $103,000 from the Southeast District of MoDOT.

For additional information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

1
0
0
0
3

Tags

Load comments