Bonne Terre is about to get a musical visit from Uganda. The Imani Milele Children’s Choir will give a free concert on Monday as part of its Solid Rock Tour.

The “vibrant music experience by an amazingly talented children’s ensemble from Uganda” as the flyer states can be heard at 7 p.m. on Monday at First Baptist Church, located at 41 E. School St.

Imani Milele is a mission based in Sebastian, Florida, and works to improve the lives of Uganda’s orphaned and vulnerable children. The Imani Milele Choir is composed of children from Uganda, Africa, who tour the U.S. each year, raising awareness of the plight of parentless, sick and impoverished children.

The choir concerts are said to feature uplifting and inspirational songs that share stories of the joy received through God's love and songs that are an exciting blend of original compositions, praise and worship, and unique African drum routines and dance.

In 1989, Rev. Moses Ssemanda Mbuga founded Imani Milele Children Inc. as a response to the plight of the millions of orphans and vulnerable children in Uganda. Five years earlier, Mbuga had faced the tragedy of losing his missionary father in a car accident, but he had traveled with and learned much from his father and set about to carry on his legacy of helping others, and so he assumed the mantle of “head of the house” and fisher of men.

He was greatly inspired by the biography of George Muller, a Christian evangelist and director of the Ashley Down orphanage in Bristol, England, who is recorded to have cared for 10,024 orphans in his life. He was well-known for providing education to the children under his care, to the point where he was accused of raising the poor above their natural station in life.

Being a poor man himself, he did not have enough resources to support them, but when asked how he was able to help them, he stated that he used his voice as an evangelist to raise awareness about the cause, and he relied on word of God.

Mbuga is quoted on the orphanage’s and choir’s website, https://www.imanimilele.com/, as saying Muller’s experience was enough to inspire him to begin Imani Milele.

“In 1989, I started with three orphans, and we are now serving over 3,000 children, educating and developing them, equipping them with skills to become productive leaders. We believed and stepped out in faith, and God has been faithful,” he said, adding that the name of the choir is a Swahili translation for “Always Believe."

“For me, the spirit of never giving up and always believing, regardless of the present situation, is what sustained our humble beginning,” he said. “It's a lesson I partly learned from the people I had met in the communities we served - people who even in difficult times — always believed that someday day life would get better.”