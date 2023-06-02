In March, Missouri experienced a substantial decline in job openings, according to a recent report by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The report shows that Missouri recorded 164,000 job openings in March, compared to 195,000 in February. The rate in Missouri also decreased from 6.2 percent in February to 5.2 percent in March, reflecting a 16 percent drop compared to the national rate, which stood at 3.5%.

Despite the decline in job openings in March, the unemployment rate in the Parkland region remains relatively lower than the national average. St. Francois County reported an unemployment rate of 3.1 percent, with Madison County at 2.8 percent. Iron County and Washington County reported rates of 4.0 percent and 2.9percent respectively. Ste. Genevieve County had the lowest rate in the region at 2.2 percent. Overall, the unemployment rate in the Parkland region hovers at 3.0 ercent.

While the Parkland region maintains a relatively stable state of employment, it still sits slightly higher than the average for the state of Missouri, which stands at 2.5 percent.

When interviewed about the state of jobs in the area, Employment Specialists at Express Employment in Farmington shed some light on the situation. "We've received a lot of job applications, so the jobs are here. However, the issue we're facing is that many people aren't showing up for work," said Martha Goeller.

Kayla Jackson, a specialist in Business Development, mentioned that the current dip in employment is not uncommon for this time of year and could be attributed to tax season. She explained that Missouri is not alone in experiencing this employment dip and that the situation aligns with the usual trends seen during this time of year.