UniTec food drive breaks record

The SkillsUSA Food Drive recently collected 10,000 canned goods, setting a record as the most cans it has collected, according to Lindsey Matthews, career education school counselor at UniTec Career Center.
SkillsUSA is a national organization for the career and technical education students at the UniTec Career Center, and the food drive is one of the community service projects that they do annually.
In previous years, the drive has been organized as a contest between classes to see which class can bring in the highest amount of canned goods, and this year was no different.
“This year, and many years in a row now, our electrical program brought in the most donations,” said Matthews. “Our graphic department came in with a nice second.”
The friendly competition is all in good fun, but it's also a unifying exercise.
“We look at our drive as a full building effort,” continued Matthews. “All of our programs, instructors and students contribute to the success of our drive.”
You have free articles remaining.
Matthews said everyone in the building does something different to pull off the food drive. Those things include passing out flyers, spreading the word, bringing in donations and helping deliver the goods collected.
“Both money and cans have always been accepted, though our drive is a majority (raiser of) money donations,” explained Matthews. “We then take all money donations to Save-A-Lot in Bonne Terre where Save-A-Lot graciously makes an at-cost order of canned goods.”
Matthews explained that one reason UniTec Career Center likes to do this drive is to teach their students the meaning of “giving and supporting others."
This year’s drive was sponsored by Willette Home Furnishings, Hub’s Pub and Grill, Bullseye Equipment and Tool Rental, Belgrade Financial Services, J Higgins Plumbing, Holekamp Do-It Center, Save-A-Lot, First State Community Bank, Simpson Sandblasting and Painting, Mineral Area Pro Wash, Marler’s Towing, Terre Du Lac Country Club, Heartland Hearing Center LLC., Gulf, Miller’s Quick Stop, and Richard Bernard and Laurel Babbitt.
“The Bonne Terre, Desloge and surrounding area businesses and individuals have always supported UniTec programs and students in such a way that cannot be out into words,” said Matthews. “We plan to continue and grow our food drive for years to come.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.