The Annual SkillsUSA Food Drive at the UniTec Career Center has officially set a new record.
This year’s drive produced more than 7,400 canned goods for the Bonne Terre Ministerial Alliance. SkillsUSA, the national organization for the career and technical education students, encourages each chapter to complete a yearly service project.
Digital Media Instructor Jason Loughary said the annual UniTec project is organized as a competition between classes to see who can collect the most canned goods. The winning class is rewarded with a pizza or sandwich party.
“Bruce Pratte’s Electrical Technology class collected 6,691 cans,” Loughary said. “Bruce and his classes set the standard in this competition every year. He sends his students out to solicit donations from area businesses. This gives students some very practical experience when it comes to speaking with business owners.”
The next highest class was Victor Radosevich’s Graphic Design classes, which collected 425 cans overall. Nursing instructors Leslie Duncan and Rachel Pruneau’s students gathered 190 cans and Dale Douglas’s Machine Tool Program collected 65 cans.
This year’s drive was sponsored by Chilton Oil, Gillams Lawn Service, Sapaugh GMC, Farmington Livestock, B-C Metals, Turner Farms, Caledonia Vintage, Bay Hauling, Belgrade State Bank, Lashley Construction, Larry Campbell Trucking, Tate Farms, The Tackle Box, Carla’s Café, Nichelson Farms, Turner Chevrolet, Higgins Plumbing, ABC123 Daycare, Shades of Renee, Bonne Terre Pawn, Holekamp Do It Center, Goheen Electric, Marler’s Towing, CZ Boyer Funeral Home, Hubs Pub & Grill, Belgrade Financial Julie Pratte, First State Community Bank, New ERA Bank, Space Walker, and Cedar Falls Tactical.
The food drive was also helped significantly by Bonne Terre Save-A-Lot. Each year, manager Clint Price has generously worked with Pratte to get the most value for the students’ money to purchase canned goods.
