UniTec Showcase brings out hundreds

UniTec Career Center recently had a great turnout for its inaugural Showcase Night, according to one of its coordinators, Lindsey Matthews, career education counselor for UniTec.
“We had right at 200 people come out and tour our facility,” Matthews said about the late-February open house, adding that visitors consisted of current students, parents and future students such as area eighth grade and sophomores.
“Some adult learners interested in our programs also came out, community members who were curious about our facility made their way to see us,” she said. “It was a great, well-rounded evening for all of our programs!”
UniTec’s 13 programs were showcased in demonstrations and examples of work done by students: Automotive Technology, Collision Repair Technology, Computer Service Technology, Construction Technology, Culinary Arts, Electrical Technology, Engineering and Robotics, Graphic Design/Communication, Health Services, Machine Tool Technology, PowerSports Equipment Technology, Radio/Television Broadcasting, and Welding Technology.
Matthews said many school-aged visitors, with an interest in attending in the future, wondered how to sign up.
“The process is done jointly through their sending school counselors and UniTec Career Center,” Matthews explained. “The first step in applying is to meet with your area sending school counselor.
“Speaking of our sending school counselors, I would like to take this opportunity to show my appreciation to this specific group of educators. I've named them my ‘Counseling Warriors,’ I could not ask for a better group of educators to work with, who love what they do and who they do it for.”
The sending schools — Bismarck, Central, Farmington, Fredericktown, Kingston, North County, Potosi, and West County high schools —have sent 450 students to UniTec this year so far. Area industry has paid attention to the career and technical education school, and were out in full force during the showcase.
“We had a fantastic support of local industry. It was edifying to see the support our area has for our youth and young adult learners. Positive relationship building at its best,” Matthews said. “I have already been contacted by other local industries that are interested in participating next year. I hope and feel this yearly event will only grow.”
Employers who expressed interest in the showcase included Desloge Fire Department, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 1, US Tool, Gene's Auto Repair, Kevin Ball Auto Body, Griffin Automotive Design and Collision Repair, Unlimited Collision Center, Dale Mosier Autobody, and National Health Care.
Matthews said any industry or business interested in starting a partnership with UniTec can reach out to her at lmatthews@ncsd.k12.mo.us
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.