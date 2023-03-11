The United Way of St. Francois County and Dave Mungenast Pre-Owned Center of Bonne Terre have partnered again to host the second of six planned drives to help area residents. From now until April 30 diapers are being accepted at the pre-owned center, located at 1001 Highway K in Bonne Terre.

The diaper drive is the fourth drive the United Way has held with the dealership, as the two had partnered before on a toy drive, a food drive, and just recently, a coat drive. The two plan to have six drives, each two months long, during 2023.

United Way Director Cassie Thomas said the support with the coat drive was phenomenal.

“We had such an outpouring of support that I was able to help several different schools, the Job Center,” said Thomas. “It was the biggest drive we’ve had yet participation-wise.”

Thomas said donations of diapers will be accepted at Dave Mungenast through the end of April. Those wanting to donate can also contact Thomas at the United Way office by calling 573-760-8929. All the donations are going to be helping the Children’s Advocacy Services in the area, according to Thomas, and all sizes and kinds of diapers are welcomed.

United Way of St. Francois County’s organizational roots go back to 1988 when the Salvation Army approached the Farmington community looking for a group to run the yearly holiday kettle campaign. In 1994, Farmington United Fund Inc. (FUFI) was formed, and in 1996 the United Way of Farmington was founded, leading to the organization expanding in 1999 to cover the entirety of the county and changing the name of the organization to the United Way of St. Francois County.

The local branch of United Way offers grants to organizations within St. Francois County, and currently a large percentage of grant funding is given to organizations providing food, utility, and housing assistance. Funding is also given to food pantries and all four of the county’s senior centers.