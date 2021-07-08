United Way awards almost $130,000 of donations to SFC agencies

The United Way of St. Francois County awarded $129,859 to 28 local agencies last month.

Executive Director Clay Whitener said it’s been an unusual year for fundraising for the United Way and for all the agencies with the pandemic.

“It's kind of amazing, when you think about it,” he said. “Of all the not-for-profits in this county and we were still able to get together $130,000 when a lot of people couldn't give. They were on the receiving end.”

For example, the United Way normally raises about $35,000 through 900 hours of bell ringing during the holiday season at the two local Walmart locations. This year, they only had about 300 hours and were still able to raise $15,000.

“It's just an amazing feat for this community to support the United Way and all your agencies like they do,” Whitener added.

The United Way recently held its Couples Night Out fundraiser with about 88 people in attendance, which raised about $5,000.