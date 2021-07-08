United Way awards almost $130,000 of donations to SFC agencies

The United Way of St. Francois County awarded $129,859 to 28 local agencies last month.
Executive Director Clay Whitener said it’s been an unusual year for fundraising for the United Way and for all the agencies with the pandemic.
“It's kind of amazing, when you think about it,” he said. “Of all the not-for-profits in this county and we were still able to get together $130,000 when a lot of people couldn't give. They were on the receiving end.”
For example, the United Way normally raises about $35,000 through 900 hours of bell ringing during the holiday season at the two local Walmart locations. This year, they only had about 300 hours and were still able to raise $15,000.
“It's just an amazing feat for this community to support the United Way and all your agencies like they do,” Whitener added.
The United Way recently held its Couples Night Out fundraiser with about 88 people in attendance, which raised about $5,000.
Local agencies that were awarded donations were East Missouri Action Agency, Habitat for Humanity, Life Center Independent Living, Life Center Food Pantry, Parkland Foster Adopt, Parkland Pregnancy Resource Center, Helping Hands of Southeast Missouri Mental Health Center, Southeast Missouri Family Violence Council, St. Francois County Health Center, Visions of Hope, Rocky Creek Youth Ranch, Carter’s Clubhouse, Mineral Area College Food Pantry, CASA of the Parkland, and Salvation Army.
Several senior centers – Bismarck, Bonne Terre, Farmington, and Park Hills – were also included, as well multiple food pantries: Bonne Terre St. Vincent de Paul, Elvins, Farmington Ministerial Alliance, Farmington St. Vincent de Paul, Immaculate Conception St. Vincent de Paul, Bismarck Church of God, and Desloge House of Praise.
The Caring Communities for the Farmington and West County School Districts also received donations.
New United Way Board President Luann Honerkamp led the check presentations to the various agencies. Board members Jessica Horton, Sue Evans, Jackie Berry, Mark Toti, Kathy Thompson, Shelly Tate, Laddie Cross, Tim Morgan, Heather Garner, and Kim Hudson were on hand to help hand out the checks.
Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.