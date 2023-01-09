United Way, car dealership hosting coat drive

The United Way of St. Francois County is partnering with Dave Mungenast Pre-Owned Center of Bonne Terre to host a two-month long coat drive.

According to United Way Director Cassie Thomas, this is the third drive the United Way has held with the dealership. The two have partnered in the past on a toy drive and a food drive. They plan to have six drives, each two months long, during the year of 2023.

Only new or slightly-used coats will be accepted at the dealership, where there is an area dedicated for the collection.

“We’ve just kind of seen that there’s a need that needs to be filled,” said Thomas.

Thomas met with Rob Baker with East Missouri Action Agency, and the two met with Shan Herwig with Dave Mungenast and worked out details on partnering up to help people who need it.

Coat donations will be accepted until Feb. 28 at the Mungenast dealership located at 1001 Highway K in Bonne Terre. On Feb. 28, Thomas will pick up all the coats at the dealership so they can be distributed shortly afterward. If someone needs a coat before Feb. 28, they can call the United Way at 573-760-8929 and ask for Thomas.

United Way of St. Francois County’s organizational roots go back to 1988 when the Salvation Army approached the Farmington community looking for a group to run the yearly holiday kettle campaign. In 1994, Farmington United Fund Inc. (FUFI) was formed, and in 1996 the United Way of Farmington was founded, leading to the organization expanding in 1999 to cover the county and changing the name of the organization to United Way of St. Francois County.

The local branch of United Way offers grants to organizations within St. Francois County, and currently a large percentage of the grant funding is given to organizations providing food, utility and housing assistance. Funding is also given to food pantries and all four of the county’s senior centers.