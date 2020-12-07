United Way gets green light for bell ringers

Bell ringing is the United Way’s biggest fundraiser of the year, normally bringing in about $30,000.

All funds raised are distributed to St. Francois County agencies for food, shelter, health, educational, and social needs of the community.

“Please keep in mind that the giving season really is not just from Thanksgiving to Christmas,” Whitener said in a letter to corporate partners. “The need doesn’t stop on Dec. 25th. We collect money all throughout the year and give it to 30-40 local agencies who take special care in helping out our neighbors in need with a hand up rather than a hand out. Hopefully we can get back to normal in 2021.”

It’s been a tough year for the United Way. In early November, Whitener said they were down about $50,000 in fundraising. They have had to cancel several fundraisers, including the popular Girls Night Out in October.

This would have the 20th Girls Night Out, according to the county’s United Way site.

The event started in December 2008 as a Christmas Open House at Twins Oak Vineyard and Winery. The cost – as it still is today – was $20 and a toy for Season of Hope.