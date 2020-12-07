United Way gets green light for bell ringers

Bells are ringing this holiday season in the Parkland after all.
The United Way of St. Francois County is looking for bell ringers, according to Executive Director Clay Whitener.
Until a couple of weeks ago, Whitener was under the impression that bell ringing would not be happening this year with the pandemic.
But then he got a call from Walmart. Bell ringing is on – with a few pandemic rules.
Hours will be limited to 5-8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
“We're cut back from almost 13 or 1,400 hours back to about 625, I think,” Whitener said.
Bell ringers must wear masks and there is a limit of two bell ringers, unless they are in the same family. If not in the same family, they must stand 6 feet apart.
There will be QR codes on the bucket that community members can scan to donate online if they don’t want to deal with cash.
The United Way plans to have bell ringers at both entrances of the Desloge and Farmington Walmart.
Community members can sign up on the United Way site at https://www.unitedwayofsfc.org/. Signups are through Dec. 23.
Bell ringing is the United Way’s biggest fundraiser of the year, normally bringing in about $30,000.
Support Local Journalism
All funds raised are distributed to St. Francois County agencies for food, shelter, health, educational, and social needs of the community.
“Please keep in mind that the giving season really is not just from Thanksgiving to Christmas,” Whitener said in a letter to corporate partners. “The need doesn’t stop on Dec. 25th. We collect money all throughout the year and give it to 30-40 local agencies who take special care in helping out our neighbors in need with a hand up rather than a hand out. Hopefully we can get back to normal in 2021.”
It’s been a tough year for the United Way. In early November, Whitener said they were down about $50,000 in fundraising. They have had to cancel several fundraisers, including the popular Girls Night Out in October.
This would have the 20th Girls Night Out, according to the county’s United Way site.
The event started in December 2008 as a Christmas Open House at Twins Oak Vineyard and Winery. The cost – as it still is today – was $20 and a toy for Season of Hope.
“Not only do the ladies donate their $20 entrance fee for an evening of fun and food, but they enjoy bidding on our silent auction items, and they donate a toy for Season of Hope,” the site says. “Our GNO officially kicks off Season of Hope’s amazing Christmas toy drive that usually serves over 1,400 deserving children each year.”
They are hoping to do another Girls Night Out event in the spring.
Along with Girls Night Out, they had to cancel Couples Night Out in August and Dine Out nights in the spring. But they were able to hold the Dine Out fundraiser in October and November.
Although Whitener hasn’t collected all the money yet from the nine Thursdays, it’s looking like it was a much-needed success.
“Right now I’ve collected about $4,500,” he said. “Usually we collect about $5,500. But I still have a couple more to collect from, so I'm guessing we'll be almost the same as we have in the past.”
Restaurants that participated were BOGO Sandwiches (Farmington), Cici’s Pizza (Farmington), Domino’s (Bonne Terre, Farmington, Park Hills), El Tapatio (Desloge, Farmington, Park Hills), Huddle House (Bonne Terre, Farmington, Leadington), Little Caesar’s Pizza (Desloge and Farmington), McDonald’s (Desloge and Farmington), Pasta House (Farmington), Qdoba Mexican Eats (Farmington), Steak’n Shake (Farmington), and Shogun Japanese Steak House (Farmington).
Other than the bell-ringing buckets, community members can donate on the United Way website or through other QR codes that have been posted around the area. Checks can also be mailed to 739 East Karsch Boulevard, Farmington.
Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.