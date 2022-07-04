 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
United Way of SFC awards 27 grants to local non-profits

  Updated
United Way of SFC awards 27 grants to local non-profits

About 50 representatives for local non-profits gather last Tuesday at the Farmington Public Library to receive their share of $160,000 in grants from the United Way of St. Francois County.

 Kevin Jenkins
United Way of SFC awards 27 grants to local non-profits

Pictured are the 26 non-profit organizations that received 27 grants at last Tuesday's United Way of St. Francois County's annual Grant Presentation. Also in the group are members of the local United Way Board of Directors and Executive Director Cassie Thomas.

United Way of St. Francois County (UWSFC) awarded 27 grants totaling $160,000 to local non-profits at its annual Grant Presentation Day event held last week at the Farmington Public Library.

Welcoming the crowd and introducing the organization’s new executive director to the crowd was UWSFC Board of Directors member and former board president, Mark Toti.

United Way of SFC awards 27 grants to local non-profits

Mark Toti, member and former president of the United Way of St. Francois County Board of Directors, welcomes the crowd and introduces the organization's new executive director, Cassie Thomas.

“Thank you for being here today as we celebrate a special day for the UWSFC as we present our checks for all you wonderful agencies that do such a tremendous job,” he said. “I don’t know if you noticed the check and taken a good look at it, but it’s a lot bigger this year than it was last year, and we’re very, very happy about that.

"It’s been a crazy couple of years for sure — COVID! We start to get past that and what happens? Gas prices! It’s a credit to all of you that you’ve been able to do what you do with all those factors put in.

“It’s been a heck of a year for us, as well, here at the UWSFC — a year of change, of transition. We said so long to Clay Whitener and hello to our new director, Cassie Thomas. First of all, what you need to know about Cassie is she has a heart of gold, but it goes way past that. She’s really good at what she does. In just a few short months, she’s opened a lot of new doors that’s really going to benefit everyone in this room. She’s developed new programs that will help us out. In short, she’s everything we could ask for and she’s just going to get better as she gets more comfortable.”

People are also reading…

Addressing the crowd of about 50 people, Thomas said, “I’m very excited today that you all could make it and be a part of this, and I’m so glad that we are able to help your mission. We just want to help as many people in this community as we possibly can, and I know that you all are prepared to help those that actually need it.

United Way of SFC awards 27 grants to local non-profits

United Way of St. Francois County Executive Director Cassie Thomas thanks the non-profit organizations for their willingness to help those in need prior to introducing the organization's board of directors and presenting them with 27 grants.

“It’s very important that we all work together and continue what we’re doing because everyone needs it, and as we all know, every single day we have something new that pops up that we need another resource. We need to keep moving forward and building on those resources, and I’m always here if you have ideas and you would like to talk to me about anything that’s coming up or need me to be a part of something — I would be glad to do that with you.”

After introducing the UWSFC Board of Directors, Thomas said, “I’m very excited about today and $160,000 is a lot of money and I can say that I’ve never given that much money away, so it’s going to be fun!”

Receiving UWSFC grants were the following local non-profits: Habitat for Humanity of St. Francois County, Immaculate Conception, Good Shepherd Family Services, Bonne Terre Food Pantry, Helping Hands, Bonne Terre Senior Center, Parkland Foster Adopt, Mineral Area College Food Pantry, Desloge House of Praise Food Pantry, Rocky Creek Youth Ranch, West St. Francois County R-4 School District, Bismarck Senior Center, Visions of Hope, Farmington R-7 School District, St. Francois County Health Center, Park Hills Senior Center, Farmington Ministerial Alliance, Children’s Advocacy Center, St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry, East Missouri Action Agency, Farmington Senior Center, Carter’s Clubhouse, Elvins Food Pantry, SEMO Family Violence Council, L.I.F.E. Center for Independent Living and CASA of the Parkland.

Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-783-9667 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com

“It’s very important that we all work together and continue what we’re doing because everyone needs it, and as we all know, every single day we have something new that pops up that we need another resource." – Cassie Thomas, United Way of SFC executive director

Cassie Thomas on working together
