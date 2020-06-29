United Way of SFC gives out $161,000

The United Way of St. Francois County gave out $161,000 to 33 different agencies throughout the county in May.
“All the money that we collected for you all has gone back out into the community,” Director Clay Whitener said.
The agencies who received money were East Missouri Action Agency $4,000; EMAA Summer Food Program $1,000; Habitat for Humanity $4,000; LIFE Center $7,000; LIFE Center Food Pantry $1,000; Parkland Foster Adopt $4,000; Parkland Pregnancy Resource Center $3,000; Helping Hands of SMMHC $1,000; SEMO Family Violence Council $5,000; St. Francois County Health Center $1,000; St. Francois County Mental Health Board $1,000; Visions of Hope $4,000; St. Francois County Community Partnership $4,000; Rocky Creek Youth Ranch $3,000; Carter’s Clubhouse $1,000; Mineral Area College Food Pantry $1,000; Salvation Army $10,693; Bismarck Senior Center $3,000; Bonne Terre Senior Center $3,000; Farmington Senior Center $5,500; Park Hills Senior Center $5,500; Meals on Wheels Special Diets $1,000; Farmington Schools Caring Communities $4,000; West County Schools Caring Communities $3,000; Bonne Terre St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry $14,000; Elvins Food Pantry $13,000; Farmington Ministerial Alliance Food Pantry $15,000; Farmington St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry $16,000; Immaculate Conception St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry $14,000; Bismarck Church of God Food Pantry $4,000; Desloge House of Praise Food Pantry $4,000.
The donation was down from $181,000 last year, which Whitener attributes to the coronavirus pandemic.
