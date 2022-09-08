United Way’s 'Dine Out' begins today

Dine Out for the United Way of St. Francois County kicks off today with Pasta House and Subway donating at least 10% of sales to the organization.

Dine Out runs through the middle of November. Cassie Thomas, director of the United Way of St. Francois County, said this year’s Dine Out is a little different, with the ending date being on a Tuesday rather than the usual Thursday due to the request of the establishment.

The annual fundraiser for the United Way of St. Francois County takes place every Thursday through the middle of November, except for the last date of Nov. 15 which is on a Tuesday. The fundraiser helps to pay the administrative costs of the organization and helps benefit the people of St. Francois County. Each participating dining establishment gives at least 10% of all sales for the date of participation from open to close, and take-out and dine-in orders.

Dine Out Schedule

Sept. 8 – Pasta House (Farmington) and Subway (Bonne Terre, Desloge Walmart, and Farmington)

Sept. 15 – Culver’s (Farmington) and El Tapatio (Desloge)

Sept. 22 – Steak n Shake (Farmington)

Sept. 29 – El Tapatio (Farmington)

Oct. 6 - Both Farmington McDonald’s locations, and El Tapatio (Park Hills)

Oct. 13 – Huddle House (Bonne Terre, Leadington, and Farmington) and Cici’s Pizza (Farmington)

Oct. 20 – Little Caesar’s Pizza (Desloge and Farmington)

Oct. 27 – Domino’s (Bonne Terre, Farmington, and Park Hills)

Nov. 3 – Shogun Japanese Steak House (Farmington)

Nov. 10 – Qdoba Mexican Eats (Farmington)

Nov. 15 – Colton’s Steak House and Grill (Farmington)

The United Way also accepts online donations in case someone wants to help but is unable to attend any of the nights.

Another event coming up for the United Way of St. Francois County is the Girls Night Out on Sept. 15 at Twin Oaks Vineyard off of Route F. Doors open at 5 p.m. and last until 7 p.m. Tickets are available online on the United Way of St. Francois County website or at the door the day of.

During the event, light appetizers will be provided, but those attending are allowed to bring their own snacks to share. Admission is $25 per person, as well as a gift card to support the Season of Hope, which helps families with Christmas.

The event raises also money through a silent auction, with donations from local companies and residents. Some of the auction items include a complimentary oil change certificate from Pettus Automotive of Farmington, gift certificates for local food establishments, and even S’mores starter kit including a fire pit.

All money raised by the United Way of St. Francois County stays in the county. Every April, the United Way publicizes the availability of a grant applications for funding through United Way. Applications are reviewed and announced in August, and generally are paid out by January and at the latest February. The goal of the United Way is to provide funding and support to nonprofit groups to help meet the most basic human needs of food, shelter, health, educational, and welfare services in the county.

This year, the recipients for grants include Carters Clubhouse, CASA, Children’s Advocacy Center, EMAA, Farmington R-7 Caring Community, Good Shepherd, Habitat for Humanity, L.I.F.E Inc., Parkland Foster Adoption, Rocky Creek Youth Ranch, SEMO Family Violence Council, SFC Health Department, Visions of Hope, West County R-IV Caring Community, Bonne Terre Food Pantry, Desloge House of Praise, Elvins Food Pantry, Farmington Ministerial Alliance, Farmington SVDP Food Pantry, MAC Food Pantry, Bismarck Senior Center, Bonne Terre Senior Center, Farmington Senior Center, and Park Hills Senior Center.