Interest from local employers seems to be growing as staff from the Missouri Job Center in Park Hills and East Missouri Action Agency continue to finish planning this month’s “HIRE” (Hiring Initiative for Reentry Employment) conference, which focuses on education and encouragement for area employers when it comes to hiring employees who have previously been convicted of crimes.
East Missouri Action Agency L.I.F.E. Program Coordinator Rob Baker said the conference has already attracted 16 registered employers from the area who will be attending to hear information and experiences from several sources. The conference will be held Sept. 25 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Farmington Public Library. Registration is $15 per business, includes a continental breakfast and should be made to the Missouri Job Center by Sept. 18.
“We have a panel of employers, big and small, that are going to share their success that they’ve had working with offenders, along with any challenges that they’ve encountered,” Baker said. “Though we won’t have them in-person, we’ll be reading five or six success stories from clients who just needed a chance and found employers that gave them that chance, so now they’re doing well and are taxpayers instead of tax-users, while still meeting all the requirements of probation and parole.”
Attendees will also hear from a representative from the Missouri Department of Corrections regarding the programs that are available for incarcerated individuals to prepare for employment by working toward a G.E.D. or a trade.
“People are not coming out dumbed-down and unskilled,” Baker said. “They’re coming out with skills and needing a job.”
Employers will additionally hear from a representative from Probation and Parole regarding how to interpret information from Case.net when performing manual searches of potential employees’ criminal history. An economic development speaker will also discuss opportunities for employers to receive tax credits based on their hiring practices.
“It’s not just for offenders, but it’s income-based,” Baker said. “So if an employer hires someone who fits the criteria — receiving food stamps, for example — they can get a tax credit for their business. A lot of businesses either don’t know about it or they think it’s too much paperwork. So we’re hoping to open some doors there.”
Baker said the general hope for the event is that it will begin a conversation with employers and allow myths to be dispelled regarding the employment of prior offenders.
“I think what we really want to show employers is that there are opportunities to offset training costs and to dispel the myth that if you hire an offender, they’ll steal from you or not show up when the statistical data shows that people who are mandated to have a job are the ones who show up.”
Baker said he hopes that even more businesses and even community or state leaders are able to attend in order to be a part of the discussion, which he expects will grow with time.
“Maybe next year we’ll have some employers who came to the job summit this year and are now hiring offenders,” he said. “Maybe the panel will expand and keep this as an ongoing project.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.