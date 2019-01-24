Try 1 month for 99¢
Gas tank discoveries no concern

A photo of the Leadbelt Motor Company, a Ford dealership, located at the corner of Desloge Drive and East Oak Street, shows a gas pump in front of the building right at the edge of the road. 

 Submitted photo

North Desloge Drive was closed in the 200 block in Desloge near the city library on Wednesday afternoon. 

Crews working on the Desloge Drive project made a discovery of an underground gas tank. In the hours after, two other gas tanks were discovered. 

Desloge Fire Chief Larry Gremminger said he believes that two of the gas tanks were part of an old Ford dealership that was located along the highway in the 1950s and '60s.

Jason Harris, the city's public works director, said the third tank is at Elm and Desloge Drive and is believed to be a part of an old Dodge or Chrysler dealership. 

“There is absolutely no danger associated with the tanks as the tanks and the area around them have been sealed off,” said Gremminger.

Individuals from the Missouri Department of Transportation and the Department of Natural Resources came in to assist with removal of the tanks. 

“The removal of the tank will be a joint effort between the two agencies,” said Gremminger.

Gremminger said he initially thought the tanks contained gasoline, however, City Administrator Dan Bryan reported Thursday morning that DNR officials had tested the liquid inside the tanks and it was found to be simply ground water. 

Bryan went on to say there will be sampling of the soil around the tanks and that will determine what remediation steps will be necessary (how much of the ground around the tanks will need to be removed).

Bryan said work on the road project continues.

"Electrical contractors have moved south a block. And NB West, the road project contractor, is at the south end of the project working on storm drains," said Bryan. 

Harris states that Desloge Drive remains closed between Oak Street and Elm Street and that traffic is being detoured. The road will likely remain closed until at least Friday evening. 

Matt McFarland is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3616, or at mmcfarland@dailyjournalonline.com.

