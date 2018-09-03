3 p.m. UPDATE: Cecil Cozine has been located and is home safe.
ORIGINAL STORY: Family members are searching for William "Cecil" Cozine who was last seen at 5 p.m. Sunday.
Cozine, 66, of Festus, was last seen seven miles south of Farmington at One National Paintball Park. He was driving a blue Ford Fusion with license plate SN6-Y9D and was heading home.
He does not have any history of health issues or of disappearing before. He has no cell phones and no credit cards to trace him.
His son Travis has contacted all relatives and has retraced his usual route home, as well as checking other places he may have stopped. He had planned to drive to Annapolis today. If you have any information on his whereabouts, call St. Francois County Central Dispatch at 573-431-3131. A missing persons report has been filed.
