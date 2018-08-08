Subscribe for 17¢ / day

The Goose Creek man who was reported as missing Monday has been located in Montgomery City alive and well.

St. Francois County Sheriff Dan Bullock said they were notified by the brother of Todd E. Bequette, 57, that he was in Montgomery City north of Interstate 70 west between St. Louis and Kansas City.

“Evidently someone picked him up or something,” Bullock said. “His brother didn’t know how he got there and we have no clue. Last information I had was that he was spotted by a man on his way to work.”

On Monday morning a search for Bequette was underway after he went out for a walk at about 9 a.m. Monday and never returned home. He had been spotted leaving French Village and walking on Route D and Route Y toward U.S. 67. 

It was reported that the man is new to the area and went out for a walk to look around, but never returned.

He is known to walk a lot. He has been diagnosed with schizophrenia.

