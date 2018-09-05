Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Head on collision
Buy Now

A head-on collision occurred just Tuesday night south of Cash Lane on southbound U.S. 67.

 Provided by Jolynn Gourley Byington

Two local residents were seriously injured in a head-on collision on U.S. 67 in northern St. Francois County Tuesday night and flown from the scene, according to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The report states that Debhra Jones, 57, of Park Hills, was travelling northbound in the southbound lanes of 67 just south of Cash Lane at 9:36 p.m. when the accident occurred.

The 1999 Chevrolet Monte Carlo driven by Jones reportedly struck a 2005 Chrysler 200 driven by Ryan Love, 31, of Farmington, who was travelling southbound. Both received serious injuries in the collision.

Jones was transported from the scene by Air Evac to Barnes Jewish Hospital, while Love was transported by Air Evac to Mercy Hospital St. Louis. Jones was listed in very critical condition. The damage to both vehicles is listed as total.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

On Wednesday afternoon. Cpl. Juston Wheetley said the crash is still under investigation. They had not yet received the results of any toxicology or medical reports to determine why Jones may have been travelling northbound in the southbound lanes. 

He said anyone who witnessed Jones entering the southbound lanes is asked to contact Trooper Kevan Roney at 636-300-2800 and leave a message with contact information.

2
0
4
19
5

Tags

Load comments