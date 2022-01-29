 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Updated 8 p.m. Saturday: Two suspects in custody for Bone Hole shooting

Three suspects are being sought in the early Saturday morning shooting of a juvenile in Bone Hole Park.

Updated: Two juvenile suspects are now in custody and a third suspect is still being sought in the early-morning Saturday shooting of a juvenile in Bone Hole Park.

Original story: Three suspects are being sought in the early-morning shooting of a juvenile in Bone Hole Park, located near Desloge.

According to St. Francois County Sheriff Dan Bullock, the juvenile was shot in the park shortly after midnight Saturday. The victim was transported to the hospital where he is being treated for unspecified injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening.

The three suspects reportedly left the scene in a red Kia heading toward Highway 8.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department or call St. Francois County Central Dispatch at 573-431-3131.

Note: This is a developing story that is still under investigation. The Daily Journal will provide details as they are made available by official sources.

