UPDATED: Crews work to restore gas main ahead of cold snap

Update, post press-time: The gas line has been fixed, according to a social media post by the City of Potosi, MO, and workers are hoping to restore service to the majority of customers Tuesday evening. According to the city's Facebook post, workers are making the rounds to natural gas customers' houses to complete the process of restoring service. It advises that any customers who were not at home for workers' visits Tuesday night to restore power, should call Potosi City Hall on Wednesday.

The original story:

Potosi area residents are without natural gas as city and utility contractors work to restore services after a gas main break Tuesday morning.

Potosi Mayor Joseph Blount said a break in the natural gas line occurred around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, affecting service to about 700-800 homes within the city limits, and 969 area customers in total. Potosi's population is about 2,500.

Fire units were immediately dispatched to the area for safety and to direct traffic, according to the city. The Potosi Fire Department conducted a precautionary evacuation of the immediate area surrounding the damaged gas main. The local school district called off school out of caution.

Potosi Public Utility crews were dispatched immediately to the scene and shut off the main valve. Normal traffic had resumed by 10 a.m. There were no injuries reported.

Blount said utility contractors hired by the city have been in the process of laying new gas lines from Desloge to Potosi along Highway 8. He said the new lines are being installed parallel to the old lines, which have been marked.

The mayor said workers were digging to find a section of the old line when they hit a service line running off the main Tuesday morning. He explained the rupture caused 450 psi of natural gas to leak out of the 4-inch line.

Blount said contractors were working Tuesday afternoon on the opposite side of the regulating station, attempting to restore gas pressure to the correctional facility and some of the larger businesses and industrial facilities.

The mayor noted they had an estimated timeframe of one to three days to restore service to residential customers, with three days being the "worst-case scenario." He said they hoped to have most residents' service back on by late Wednesday or early Thursday.

Blount said the process would be time-consuming.

"We have to turn them all off first," the mayor said, referring to each customer's gas meter. "Then, we have to go back and turn them all on and then relight everything. So it's going to be really time-consuming on that, because it has to be someone who is fully registered to do all that kind of work. They have to have licensing to do the relighting of pilot lights and making sure there aren't any leaks when they turn the gas back on."

The mayor said workers would need to enter each customer's home to finish the process of restoring service.

The city recommended citizens find alternative places to stay, such as a family member's home, if temperatures dip too low.

Washington County Office of Emergency Management Director Nick Branson cautioned those using propane heaters to remember that the heaters need to be properly ventilated so as to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning. Residents should take all precautions when operating electric space heaters, as well.

In anticipation of the winter storm coming, the Red Cross will have a shelter in place at the Potosi Southern Baptist Church located at 10165 W. State Highway 8 in Potosi for those in need of shelter. The city is asking anyone who plans to use the shelter to bring comfort items such as medications, clothing, personal hygiene items, and similar sundries.

Blount said he would be speaking with the Potosi School District administration Tuesday evening to share details with the school that would help them determine whether class would be in session Wednesday.

"The crews are working really hard on getting all of this done, and they're doing a really good job," said Blount. "Once the issue was brought up they were quick to respond to it. They shut off the gas to prevent any further damage, and there was nobody hurt. We're really appreciative of all of them working diligently."

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

