UPDATED: Fire reported at Chaumette Winery

10:30 p.m. UPDATE: Chaumette Winery posted on social media "the fire destroyed one building on the property, which houses the offices and operations for the business, but thankfully no one was hurt."

"Despite the fire, we will still be open for business as usual. The Grapevine Grill, villas, Tasting Room, and wedding venues were are all unaffected."

They thanked first responders, as well as everyone who reached out with prayers and well wishes.

"We are grateful the fire was contained and that no one was injured."

ORIGINAL STORY: Firefighters from St. Francois and Ste. Genevieve counties responded to a fire at Chaumette Vineyards and Winery Thursday evening.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The call to the winery, located on Route WW in Ste. Genevieve County, came just after 7 p.m. Thursday.

Those first on the scene reported heavy smoke and a fully-engulfed building. An employee onsite said it was the building that housed the offices and the winery (operations). Fire officials were unable to confirm which building it was.

The call has been upgraded to a third alarm with two aerial ladder trucks being used. No injuries have been reported.