UPDATED: Firefighter injured in church fire
UPDATED: Firefighter injured in church fire

A De Soto Rural firefighter was injured in an early-morning fire at Cornerstone Baptist Church in French Village, according to the Big River Fire Department.

Firefighters were dispatched to 6105 Route Y just after 6 a.m. Friday for the report of a fire. Upon arrival, responders found heavy smoke coming from the building.

Big River Fire Chief David Pratte said a firefighter fell through the floor into the basement.

“We had heavy fire in the basement,” he said. “Teams were able to put a ladder down right away and get him out of there.”

Firefighter injured in church fire

Firefighters from all over the region battle a challenging fire at Cornerstone Baptist in French Village.

The firefighter was taken to St. Anthony’s Hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening. No other injuries were reported.

Due to extensive manpower needs, Pratte said three alarms were struck and firefighters from all over the region were dispatched to the challenging fire. Departments were on the scene for more than three and a half hours.

“I had a task force come out of Jefferson and St. Louis Counties,” he said. “There was heavy damage to interior of the church.

"The fire started in the basement, come up through the floor and got into the sanctuary. We had to take all the ceiling out of the sanctuary. There was a lot of work here.”

Firefighter injured in church fire

Firefighters respond to a blaze at Cornerstone Church in French Village Friday morning.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and the Missouri State Fire Marshal's Office was called in to investigate.

