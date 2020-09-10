UPDATED: Four Southbrook residents with COVID-19 have died; Madison Co. reports first death

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Four residents of Farmington’s Southbrook Skilled Nursing by Americare who tested positive for COVID-19 have passed away over the last two weeks, according to an update the facility sent out on Thursday.

“Our deepest sympathy and prayers go out to the families of those residents who have passed, said Pat Cokingtin, senior vice president with Americare. “Our residents are like family and they will be missed. From the beginning we have tried to be as transparent as possible – even when the news was difficult to share.

“Our residents, employees, families and the community deserve nothing less. Our families and the community have been so supportive. We feel like we’re rounding the corner now and hope for more recoveries next week.”

Currently, 37 residents who had tested positive are now considered recovered for COVID-19 through the CDC’s time-based criteria of 14-days from positive test date and 72-hours symptom free.

An additional 19 residents who tested positive are being cared for under quarantine in-house. Most of the residents being cared for in-house are asymptomatic or are responding well to care and treatment.

Providing they remain symptom free, 10 additional residents will be considered recovered on Sept. 15.