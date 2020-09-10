UPDATED: Four Southbrook residents with COVID-19 have died; Madison Co. reports first death

Four residents of Farmington’s Southbrook Skilled Nursing by Americare who tested positive for COVID-19 have passed away over the last two weeks, according to an update the facility sent out on Thursday.
“Our deepest sympathy and prayers go out to the families of those residents who have passed, said Pat Cokingtin, senior vice president with Americare. “Our residents are like family and they will be missed. From the beginning we have tried to be as transparent as possible – even when the news was difficult to share.
“Our residents, employees, families and the community deserve nothing less. Our families and the community have been so supportive. We feel like we’re rounding the corner now and hope for more recoveries next week.”
Currently, 37 residents who had tested positive are now considered recovered for COVID-19 through the CDC’s time-based criteria of 14-days from positive test date and 72-hours symptom free.
An additional 19 residents who tested positive are being cared for under quarantine in-house. Most of the residents being cared for in-house are asymptomatic or are responding well to care and treatment.
Providing they remain symptom free, 10 additional residents will be considered recovered on Sept. 15.
Among employees who have tested positive, 28 are now considered recovered for COVID-19 and two remain off work. Twenty-two employees continue to test negative for the virus.
In accordance with their pandemic guidelines, the administrator and director of nursing have remained in contact with the local and state health departments to report the status. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has been onsite three times since the initial positive case was reported and have agreed with all protocols Southbrook put in place.
Regular communication with all employees, residents and families has also been maintained.
While Cokingtin concedes that it has been a very challenging time at Southbrook, she points to the dedicated core group of employees who went above and beyond to care for the residents and each other throughout the past several weeks.
“We are so proud of our Southbrook team,” she said. “They truly live the Americare philosophy of putting residents first.”
The facility will continue to follow their restricted visitor policy that began on March 13.
Region
On Thursday evening, Madison County reported their first COVID-19 related death. The individual had been receiving medical attention and was hospitalized.
The Iron County Health Department reported four new cases on Thursday. The county now has nine active cases and 89 total cases.
Community testing
On Sept. 21, there will be free testing at the Farmington Fire Department from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
On Sept. 18, there will be free testing at the Cherokee Pass Volunteer Fire Department in Fredericktown from 7 a.m. to noon.
The tests are open to all residents of Missouri; they do not have to be experiencing symptoms to be eligible for the test, and no doctor’s order is required. There is also no fee, and no need to present insurance information.
To register for community testing events in Missouri, visit health.mo.gov/communitytest. Those without access to online registration can call the Missouri COVID-19 hotline for registration assistance at 877-435-8411.
All persons who are tested are asked to self-isolate until they receive negative results. If you test positive for COVID-19 virus, you will be provided with further guidance.
Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
