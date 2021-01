6 p.m. Update: Power has been restored.

ORIGINAL STORY: The entire city of Fredericktown is currently out of power.

At approximately 12:15 p.m. the main feeder electric line from Ameren broke in the area of Loughborough and Allen St. Ameren is in route to fix the problem and Fredericktown Fire Department and City Light and Water are on scene.

There is currently no estimate as to when power will return to the City of Fredericktown.

