UPDATED: Girl dies, parents injured in Doe Run house fire
UPDATED: Girl dies, parents injured in Doe Run house fire

Child dies in fire

A 5-year-old girl died in a fire in Doe Run Tuesday morning. 

 Mark Marberry, Daily Journal

Firefighters responded to a Tuesday morning house fire that resulted in serious injuries for a Doe Run couple and the death of their 5-year-old daughter.

According to Doe Run Fire Chief Bobby Usher, the initial call came in at 2:05 a.m. reporting a house fire with rescue in the 2600 block of Maple Street (Route B).

“Upon our arrival, we found flames engulfing the house,” he said. “The EMS crew was already on the scene.

"They helped get one of the people out the front door. We did an initial search and located the one person in the house, but we were unable to get them out alive."

A friend of the family said James was in a medically-induced coma for the severity of the burns from trying to rescue their daughter, while Tori had burns to her nose and lungs. 

Damage to the home was extensive.

A GoFundMe page has been created to pay funeral and medical costs, along with rebuilding their home. Donations can also be made at First State Community Bank, in care of John Snider, Tori’s father.

It took firefighters about two hours to get the fire under control and they remained on the scene for another five hours before being released. 

Chief Usher said the case has been turned over to the Missouri State Fire Marshal's Office for investigation into the cause of the fire.

Assisting Doe Run Fire Department in the call were the Farmington, Wolf Creek and Park Hills fire departments. The Leadington Fire Department moved up to cover Doe Run’s calls while they were on the scene.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

