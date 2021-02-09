UPDATED: Girl dies, parents injured in Doe Run house fire

Firefighters responded to a Tuesday morning house fire that resulted in serious injuries for a Doe Run couple and the death of their 5-year-old daughter.

According to Doe Run Fire Chief Bobby Usher, the initial call came in at 2:05 a.m. reporting a house fire with rescue in the 2600 block of Maple Street (Route B).

“Upon our arrival, we found flames engulfing the house,” he said. “The EMS crew was already on the scene.

"They helped get one of the people out the front door. We did an initial search and located the one person in the house, but we were unable to get them out alive."

A friend of the family said James was in a medically-induced coma for the severity of the burns from trying to rescue their daughter, while Tori had burns to her nose and lungs.

Damage to the home was extensive.