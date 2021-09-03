UPDATED: Labor Day Picnic a family tradition for Desloge aldermen

Kelly Farkas has always said her favorite holiday is Labor Day.
“People from out of town would laugh at me, like, ‘why?’” the Desloge Chamber of Commerce president said. “I'm like, ‘because it’s the Labor Day Picnic in Desloge.’”
Farkas, a lifelong Desloge resident and now a Ward 2 alderwoman for the city, has grown up attending the popular event with her family, including her brother, John Wigger, who is an alderman for Ward 1.
“You’ve gone back to school and you get a day off,” she reminisced. “You get to see all your friends and hang out for the weekend, and it was close to home. Your parents would let you run around a little more in Desloge than they would if you went out of town. So you could run home and come back. And it's always been my favorite holiday.”
The four-day picnic kicked off Friday night and continues through Monday at the Desloge City Park.
The Desloge Labor Day Picnic kicked off Friday night with carnival rides, food trucks, vendors, and live music at the City Park. The event con…
Due to weather conditions, all of Saturday's activities at the picnic have been cancelled or postponed.
The cornhole tournament, mouse races, and street dance have been moved to Sunday. The Labor Day run has been moved to next Saturday.
Farkas credits her mom, Kathy Wigger, for fostering the family’s love of Labor Day.
“My mom, actually, is really the original Labor Day lover,” she explained. “She has been to every Labor Day Picnic since I've been alive. She only missed one because her best friend, Lisa Shelton, fell off the First Baptist Desloge float decorating it and hit her head. And she was in the ER with her and they were both laughing that that's the first Labor Day that they've missed.”
Growing up, Kathy Wigger always made a big breakfast on Labor Day and then they all walked to the parade route together.
“We've always lived on Chadrick growing up, right behind the firehouse and stuff,” Farkas called. “We knew when it was time to go watch the parade. We could hear it coming.”
The tradition of breakfast at their mom’s and walking to the parade continues today. This time with their own families. Farkas has a son, Collin, 11, and John Wigger has a son Austin, 2, and another baby on the way.
“It's kind of cool,” John Wigger said. “We grew up doing it and now we still go to their house and do it.”
As a kid, he remembers riding his bike up to Desloge City Park for the carnival with friends and hearing the live music. He also thinks some of this first dates may have been at the picnic.
“Because that was before we could drive and anyone would take us anywhere,” he added.
In middle school, Farkas remembers a lot of community members participating in the Labor Day run.
“I remember, as a kid, that T-shirt was always the T-shirt to have, the Labor Day run,” she said.
She also remembers a greased pole event with money at the top.
“They put grease all up and down the pole and the kids, all day, would try to get that money,” she added.
After talking to community members about their favorite memories, the chamber decided to bring back a couple of popular events from the past, including the cake walk and the bike-decorating part of the parade.
“Just to bring back that nostalgia,” she explained, “what we used to do and the fun things that we remember as kids, we're trying to bring it back this year.”
Farkas remembers decorating her bike for the parade with friend Lindsey Shelton, who won the contest a couple of years for her top-notch decorating skills.
She is hoping a lot of kids participate with their bikes, tricycles, wagons, strollers, and wheelchairs.
“They kind of feel famous when they're in the parade,” she said. “They get to wave to their friends, that kind of thing. I remember that growing up.”
Another fun event for the family, Farkas said, will be the street dance Saturday night at 7. She’s excited for the community to be able to come back together.
“We just want to make it as family friendly as possible,” she added.
From attending the picnic to now planning it, she wouldn’t want to be anywhere else for Labor Day.
“It's so much work putting it on, but I look forward to it every year,” she said.
The Labor Day Picnic will always be Desloge’s thing, according to Wigger, like Farmington has Country Days.
“It's just the history of it,” he said. “It’s an always-was, always-is, probably always-will-be always type of event. Everybody knows that Desloge is Labor Day.”
As for the siblings serving on the Desloge Board of Aldermen together, John Wigger said he convinced Farkas to run in Ward 2 after he had already decided to vie for Mayor David Shaw’s old seat in Ward 1. He said they both have enjoyed it so far.
“I love hearing the opinions of community,” he said. “We're just trying to keep on with what Desloge has been doing and just strive to make it better.”
Farkas said it makes sense for two people who love the Desloge community so much to serve and represent the city in this way.
“We really have everybody's best interests in mind and really just love the city,” she added. “That's what we're here for.”
Labor Day Picnic events
The Labor Day Parade, sponsored by First State Community Bank, will be on Monday at 9 a.m. with newly-retired Desloge Fire Chief Larry Gremminger as the grand marshal.
Lining up for parade will begin at 7 a.m. at North County Middle School. Then the parade wends its way down Walnut Street, makes a left on Wilson, another left on Chestnut Street, turns right on Lincoln Street downtown, and makes a left on West Oak Street before making another left on North Parkside Drive, ending up at Parkside Elementary.
Live music can be heard at the park’s gazebo each of the days.
On Sunday, Road to Home (12:30 p.m.), Route 67 (3 p.m.), and the Johnathan Braddy Band (6 p.m.) will perform. At 8 p.m., there will be drum line performances. Borderline will take the stage on Monday at 12:30 p.m.
The street dance will now be Sunday at 5 p.m. by the flag pole.
Also moved to Sunday are the cornhole tournament at 2 p.m. and mouse races from 2-5 p.m. The car and truck show has been cancelled.
Original Sunday events are a church service presented by Restoration Worship Center at the Gazebo at 10 a.m., a motorcycle show from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and a showing of the new “Beauty and the Beast” movie in the park at 9 p.m.
On Monday, after the parade, there will be flag raising ceremony at the gazebo at 11 a.m., the antique tractor show at 11 a.m., and the cake walk at noon by the flag pole.
Carnival rides will be available on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., and Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. All-you-can-ride wristbands will be available for Sunday for $15.
The 5K and one mile walk/run in the park have been rescheduled to next Saturday at 9 a.m.
For more information about the festivities, including how to sign up for event, visit the Desloge Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/chamberdesloge.
Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.