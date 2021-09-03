UPDATED: Labor Day Picnic a family tradition for Desloge aldermen

“My mom, actually, is really the original Labor Day lover,” she explained. “She has been to every Labor Day Picnic since I've been alive. She only missed one because her best friend, Lisa Shelton, fell off the First Baptist Desloge float decorating it and hit her head. And she was in the ER with her and they were both laughing that that's the first Labor Day that they've missed.”

Growing up, Kathy Wigger always made a big breakfast on Labor Day and then they all walked to the parade route together.

“We've always lived on Chadrick growing up, right behind the firehouse and stuff,” Farkas called. “We knew when it was time to go watch the parade. We could hear it coming.”

The tradition of breakfast at their mom’s and walking to the parade continues today. This time with their own families. Farkas has a son, Collin, 11, and John Wigger has a son Austin, 2, and another baby on the way.

“It's kind of cool,” John Wigger said. “We grew up doing it and now we still go to their house and do it.”

As a kid, he remembers riding his bike up to Desloge City Park for the carnival with friends and hearing the live music. He also thinks some of this first dates may have been at the picnic.