7 p.m. WEDNESDAY UPDATE: Just minutes after a special meeting of the Bismarck Board of Aldermen begins Wednesday night at the city's old train depot, the meeting was immediately moved into closed session and the 50 or 60 people who came to either defend or lodge complaints against new Police Chief Steven Poole or the police department were asked to sign in on a sheet and then leave the room to later be called in individually to speak before the board.
The meeting was chaired by Alderman Carol Baker as Mayor Seth Radford was hospitalized in St. Louis after suffering a possible stroke earlier in the day.
The Daily Journal will provide more information on the meeting as it becomes available.
ORIGINAL STORY: The city of Bismarck’s original plan to hold a public meeting at the fire station Wednesday night to discuss how best to support and improve the police and fire departments has gone through some changes over the past couple of days.
Now the meeting, being held at 6 p.m. in the old train depot, will focus on complaints made by some in the community that new Police Chief Steven Poole isn't doing his job.
Poole, who began his job at the end of June, most recently worked for two years at the Park Hills Police Department before his move to Bismarck.
In postings appearing on social media, Poole has been described as “not personable” and “unresponsive” to requests made by citizens for police assistance. Others accused Poole as standing on the sidelines while attending community events, as well as “failing to place patrols on city side streets” and “not assisting the school.”
Contacted by the Daily Journal, Bismarck Superintendent Jason King said the school district had no complaints about Poole or the police department.
Possibly the biggest outcry regarding Poole’s leadership has been his suspension of part-time Officer Jennifer Hulsey after she left the city while on patrol Sunday night to answer a call at Iron Mountain Lake (IML) involving endangered children.
In a letter sent Monday to Bismarck Mayor Seth Radford, Iron Mountain Lake Police Chief Anthony Benson wrote, “Due to the city not having an officer on duty, Officer Hulsey handled the call where children were in danger, until St. Francois County law enforcement could arrive. I was informed that Officer Hulsey handled the situation in a professional manner that would make your department proud.
“I was also informed that the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department removed four children from the residence for their safety and charges are being filed against the parents for endangering the children. I wish to commend Officer Hulsey for her assistance and the manner [in which] she handled the call. This officer not only makes your city proud, it makes mine as well.
“The IML Police and the Bismarck Police Department have always been very supportive of each other and I wish this to continue in the future. I wish to point out the IML Police Department is a part-time department and with the assistance of the fine officers that work in both IML and Bismarck makes our cities a safer place to live and work.”
According to Sheriff Dan Bullock, despite some confusion over the details of the incident, Officer Hulsey was not contacted by his department to handle the IML call — she was contacted by the Department of Family Services (DFS) who thought the incident was taking place in Bismarck.
"DFS had gotten the hotline call," Bullock said. "All addresses for IML are Bismarck, so DFS went to Bismarck and said, 'Hey, I got this call in your city. Can you go with us?' Well, it's not their city — it's IML. So, she went — as far as I know and I can't find anybody who requested her to go. She went on her own to IML with DFS."
Bullock noted that sometimes his department will ask a city police department to cover a county call if his deputies are busy covering other calls.
"If my guys are tied up, we might say, 'Hey, tell the dispatchers to send Bismarck to IML because we can't get there right now. That's not an unusual thing to happen and then everybody's covered, but if you go on your own — what if she'd gone down there and they'd gotten into a shoot-out? Then you're on your own because we haven't requested her to go. Therein lies the problem with the liability.
Contacted Monday, Mayor Radford said he had previously been unaware about complaints about Poole.
“I hadn’t heard a thing about this before today,” he said. “The first time I knew about it was when I saw it Monday morning on Facebook. It hit me out of nowhere. I haven’t received any complaints personally and we haven’t had any complaints brought against the police chief at any of our city meetings.
“I’m not going to talk about it now because I won’t really know what’s going on until we have this meeting Wednesday night at the depot where we’re going to talk it out. Everyone is invited to come out that night and say what they want to say to me and the board of aldermen. If any Bismarck residents want to come by city hall and talk about their concerns, we'll be glad to have them do that.
“Like I said, we encourage everybody to come to the meeting. We’ll give everyone a chance to offer their thoughts and opinions about this. I’m sure that if people will show up at 6 p.m. Wednesday that we’ll be able to get everything worked out.”
Wednesday night’s meeting is but the latest speed bump in the city’s attempt to turn around its relationship with the police department after former police chief Robert Sanzotera resigned his position at the May board meeting of the city's board of aldermen. Reading a three-page letter to the board in open session, Sanzotera cited a number of grievances he had with the mayor and board of aldermen.
Following Sanzotera’s resignation, the city put in a lot of effort mending fences with the police department, made up of part-time officers, by improving communication between the two and purchasing two vehicles to replace old squad cars that were worn out and undependable.
The city had hoped city voters would approve a half-cent sales tax in the Aug. 7 election that would have provided an additional $40,000 or so for the general fund and allowed for police officer pay increases and a move towards hiring full-time officers for the department. It failed with a vote of 153-137 — a difference of 16 votes.
