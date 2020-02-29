You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
UPDATED: Missing elderly IML man located
0 comments
alert top story

UPDATED: Missing elderly IML man located

{{featured_button_text}}
Iron Mountain Lake
Macey Adams

10:05 p.m. UPDATE: The missing man has been located and is safe. The chief said he had been in a motor vehicle accident and is now in a rehabilitation home. 

ORIGINAL STORY: Authorities are seeking information regarding the whereabouts of a missing elderly man from Iron Mountain Lake.

Frank E. Tyndall, 84, a military veteran who suffers from dementia, was recently reported missing and has not been seen since Feb. 20, according to Iron Mountain Lake Police Chief John Washburn.

Washburn said that there was broken glass found at the man's residence and an investigation is ongoing with the assistance of county officials.

The chief asks that anyone with any information contact his office at 573-734-2042 or anyone with information can also call 573-431-3131.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

0 comments
0
0
0
2
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

Reporter, Staff Writer, and Photojournalist

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News