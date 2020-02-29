UPDATED: Missing elderly IML man located

10:05 p.m. UPDATE: The missing man has been located and is safe. The chief said he had been in a motor vehicle accident and is now in a rehabilitation home.
ORIGINAL STORY: Authorities are seeking information regarding the whereabouts of a missing elderly man from Iron Mountain Lake.
Frank E. Tyndall, 84, a military veteran who suffers from dementia, was recently reported missing and has not been seen since Feb. 20, according to Iron Mountain Lake Police Chief John Washburn.
Washburn said that there was broken glass found at the man's residence and an investigation is ongoing with the assistance of county officials.
The chief asks that anyone with any information contact his office at 573-734-2042 or anyone with information can also call 573-431-3131.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com