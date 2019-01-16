Try 1 month for 99¢

Due to inclement weather last week, the North County Homecoming has been rescheduled for Jan. 23.

North County Boys Basketball will face Ste. Genevieve. The JV game will be at 6 p.m. with the varsity game at 7:30 p.m.

There will not be a freshman game against Ste. Genevieve. The Winter Homecoming festivities will take place immediately following the JV game.

North County will face Fredericktown on Jan. 25. The JV game will take place at 5 p.m. with the varsity game at 7 p.m. The Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place immediately following the JV boys game.

