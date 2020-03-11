UPDATED: Senior centers, nursing homes taking precautions

Buxton says she has been stressing common sense.

“We’ve had talks with them to use common sense," Buxton said. “We don’t want anyone to panic. We have enough of that as it is. … Everyone should be washing their hands throughout the day anyway, not just during an outbreak.”

Cher Robinson, director of the Bonne Terre Senior/Nutrition Center, echoed the call for common sense and said, like every day, they are encouraging everyone to wash their hands, cover their nose and mouth and to be cautious with hugs and handshakes. And they, too, have hand sanitizer available throughout the center.

“We wipe down all the common areas and door knobs and all the chair handles and things like that every single day,” Robinson said. “So none of that’s changed. That’s just a common sense thing.”

The Bonne Terre center did post a notice on the door asking the community to help it try to stop the possible spreading of any contagious virus.

“To make sure they do not come into the building if they aren’t feeling well at all or if they’ve been around someone who has possibly been exposed,” Robinson said.

Robinson added that they are as prepared as they know how to be at this point.