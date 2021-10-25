UPDATED Several homes destroyed, no injuries reported in reported tornado that touched down in southern SFC; Madison County sees damage

Wolf Creek Fire Department officials estimate about 30 homes were destroyed and another 30 were damaged after a tornado touched down in the southern part of St. Francois County and continued into the Coffman area of Ste. Genevieve County. No injuries were reported.
According to the Wolf Creek Fire Department, at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday, a tornado touched down on Possum Hollow Road and traveled northeast crossing the intersection of Old Fredericktown Road and Knob Lick Road.
The tornado continued northeast crossing Route OO and portions of Worley Road until it intersected Route F. It then continued on an east/northeastern path following Route F to Coffman to Route B when it lifted and dissipated.
Wolf Creek received its first of many calls at 8:45 for power lines on a car with occupants still in the car.
“Minutes later we received a call for a damaged building in Coffman with a gas leak. Brush 4280 responded to the power lines call on Knob Lick Rd while Rescue Pumper 4261 and Squad 4285 responded to the gas leak,” the press release states. “4261 and 4285 encountered numerous trees across Hwy F near the Hwy AA area blocking access and were delayed in their response.
“We then received a call for a collapse house on Hwy AA with subjects trapped. Farmington Fire was requested for mutual aid to respond to Hwy AA from Hwy 32. While on Hwy AA they also ran into trees blocking the roadway and their response.
“A second engine from Farmington was requested to respond to Hwy B and Hwy 32 near I 55 and back track to Coffman. We received a second call for a house collapse with subjects trapped near Hwy F and Hwy MM. Engine 4260 responded down Hwy OO attempting to access MM Hwy from another direction further.”
Route OO was found to be impassable due to downed power lines and trees.
“At that point as more calls for collapsed dwellings with trapped subjects began to come into dispatch, mutual aid was requested from Leadington, Leadwood, Park Hills, Doe Run, Bismarck and Desloge Fire Departments.”
Further information was relayed to first responders that houses were destroyed on Possum Hollow, Old Fredericktown, Route OO, various areas of Coffman, Route AA and McDaniel Road.
“Mutual aid departments were assigned to these roads for search and rescue efforts along with Engine 4261 and Engine 4260,” the press release continues. “St. Louis County USAR Strike Team 5 was also requested and set up at Farmington Fire Station for staging of their units. They were also deployed to various roadways to check collapsed houses.
“St. Francois County and Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Departments also assisted in checking houses and called in several off-duty deputies to assist.”
Firefighters worked well into the morning hours and operations were discontinued at about 2:30 a.m. with no fatalities or serious injuries. However, approximately 25-30 homes and buildings were completely destroyed with another 25-30 damaged.
“We would like to thank all the departments that assisted along with St. Francois County 911 for their hard work during emergency operations for our department while also working a large-scale incident in St. Mary.”
St. Francois County Emergency Management posted an update about 2 a.m.
“We are currently still assessing the damages and working with first responders to get the roads cleared off so the power can get turned back on. At this time we don't have any reports of injuries in our county. We will be meeting with the National Weather Service (today) to assess further damages. We hope to have more information to pass along sometime (today) … If you have any concerns or have an emergency please call 911. If you are reporting trees down or power lines down you can call 573-431-3131.”
There were also several buildings damaged in the Fredericktown area.
Madison County 911 posted that all non-emergency phone lines are down for the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Fredericktown Police Department. If you have been displaced by the storm and need shelter contact Madison County Dispatch at 573-783-9932. Motorists are urged to watch out for and stay away from downed power lines. Do not drive over any downed power lines.
“Black River Electric Co-op, Fredericktown City Electric, MODOT and Madison County Road and Bridge are all aware of the situation at hand and are working together to get all services restored as quickly as possible,” the post continues.”
The Parkland and regions surrounding it ended the weekend with thunder rolling, winds gustin…
Both Fredericktown and Marquand schools cancelled classes for the day.
According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, a storage building off US 67 was leveled near Fredericktown. Other buildings lost roofs and had their windows cracked. And Joe Newland and his family needed somewhere else to sleep.
He emerged from the cellar beneath his house off Highway OO to find windows missing, holes in the ceiling and everything soaked.
Newland said he and his fiancée, Trisha Harris, had just remodeled the house, adding new drywall, insulation, wiring and plumbing, he said.
“It was all new inside,” he said. “And now it’s gone.”
It wasn’t much better in the yard, where their camper sat shredded.
“It’s heartbreaking,” Harris said as she surveyed the damage. “It could have at least left us our camper so we would have a place to live.”