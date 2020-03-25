UPDATED: SFCHC confirms third case

She said there are more discussions to take place now that the county has three confirmed cases.

“This is not something that one agency should be deciding,” Elliott said. “This is a collaborative effort between the health department, our county leadership, and our city municipalities. We want to do what’s best for our community and we want to make sure to support those that would be affected.”

Some of the factors to consider, according to Elliott, are number of cases and how they are being spread.

“Also remembering that, with emerging infectious diseases, where you are today is actually not where you are at,” Elliott said. “You’re actually a few days ahead of now. You just don’t have the data to support that. On Saturday, we had no cases, and it’s Wednesday and we have three. Is it a huge jump? No, but we are going to continue to see more cases.”

Neighboring Perry County now has three confirmed cases, according to its health center, and has adopted a shelter-in-place order that will go into effect Thursday.

Bollinger County Health Center also announced its first confirmed case on Wednesday.

From what Elliott has been hearing, the outbreak will likely peak or be at its worst in mid-to-late April.