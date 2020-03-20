UPDATED: SFCHC continues to investigate COVID exposure at Bonne Terre wedding

Bonne Terre is one of the two larger towns under the North County School District umbrella, with hundreds of students and employees. He said he had been in touch with St. Francois County Health Center, the center is taking the lead and will keep him updated as to how far communication would need to go.

"I've already been on the phone with Amber (Elliott, director of SFCHC) twice today," he said. "We are taking this very, very seriously. They're going to take the lead and they're going to facilitate conversations with anyone who went, and they're going to tell us how far communication would need to go, if there was any need.

"I asked if there's anything we need to be aware of or worry about, and she said not right now. Obviously, the health department is working really hard to make sure they know exactly what's going on."

This is a developing story and the health center will provide more information as it becomes available.

Meanwhile, two more Missourians died from the coronavirus, the Associated Press reported Friday.

St. Louis County officials said a woman in her 60s, who suffered from multiple health problems prior to being diagnosed with COVID-19, died at a hospital. Officials don't yet know if she had traveled or how she became exposed to the virus.