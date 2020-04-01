UPDATED: SFCHC: COVID-19 cases up to 10

Four people have required hospitalization at some point during their illness. And zero have fully recovered, which is defined as at least seven days past the onset of symptoms and recovered from the illness for at least 72 hours without the use of fever-reducing medications.

When asked where they go from here, Elliott said part of the next step is the countywide stay-at-home order that will go into effect on Friday. This requires people to stay at home except for essential needs or where exempted in the order.

According to Elliott, the intent of the order is to ensure the maximum number of people self-isolate in their places of residence to the maximum extent feasible to slow the spread of the virus, to preserve healthcare resources, and to protect the most vulnerable.

“We need the community to work together,” Elliott said. “We all play a part in this. This cannot be on any one agency or anyone person. It’s on everyone.”

The other part of the next step, Elliott said, is a statewide order, which the health center is in favor of. In the absence of that, it has to be done county by county.