UPDATED: SFCHC: COVID-19 cases up to 11

The St. Francois County Health Center reported on Wednesday night that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in county residents has risen to 11.

There were five confirmed cases on Monday.

“We expect bigger jumps down the road,” Health Center Director Elliott said. “It’s going to go up from here. We certainly have not peaked in Missouri, so we are going to continue to see more cases.”

Here’s what we know about the 11 cases, according to the health center’s reports:

Nine of the confirmed cases are women; two are men. This includes, one person under 20, one in their 20s, two in their 30s, three in their 40s, two in their 50s, and two in their 70s.

Four cases remain under investigation. Three cases have had no known contact with someone who is positive for the virus.

“We do think there are cases that are going undetected,” Elliott said. “Usually the product of that, when they are cases that are undetected, we end up with cases we don’t know where the source came from, which points to community spread. So we are concerned about that at this time.”

The health department is continuing their epidemiological investigations into all the cases.